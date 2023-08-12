Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN) Given New $22.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DYN. StockNews.com cut Dyne Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.50.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DYN

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %

DYN stock opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $670.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.14. Dyne Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $15.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.58.

Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joshua T. Brumm sold 187,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $2,367,502.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 253,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,159.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joshua T. Brumm sold 187,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $2,367,502.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,159.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua T. Brumm sold 76,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $1,021,603.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 269,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,745.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,529,605. 32.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dyne Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 9,869,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,387,000 after buying an additional 934,581 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,322,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,375,000 after purchasing an additional 702,966 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,927,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,722,000 after purchasing an additional 407,699 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,916,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,457,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.