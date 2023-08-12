Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target Cut to C$15.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark raised Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from a market perform rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$20.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. CIBC dropped their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.50 to C$14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins dropped their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.50 to C$14.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.06.

Shares of D.UN stock opened at C$12.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.04, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$421.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 0.96. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a twelve month low of C$12.24 and a twelve month high of C$26.32.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

