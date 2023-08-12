Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Shares Sold by Arcus Capital Partners LLC

Arcus Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,867,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,900 shares during the period. Dream Finders Homes makes up about 13.0% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dream Finders Homes were worth $37,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 9.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,702,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,562,000 after acquiring an additional 402,298 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 200.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 22,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 14,843 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter worth $269,000. 20.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Doug Moran sold 80,000 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $1,974,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 466,898 shares in the company, valued at $11,523,042.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Doug Moran sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $1,974,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 466,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,523,042.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lorena Anabel Fernandez sold 2,000 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $49,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,359.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of DFH stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.93. 234,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,614. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $31.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $942.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.74 million. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 41.14% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

