Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Draganfly Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ DPRO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.93. 281,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,917. The company has a market capitalization of $40.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 3.48. Draganfly has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 5.06.

Get Draganfly alerts:

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 million. Draganfly had a negative return on equity of 149.47% and a negative net margin of 389.59%. On average, analysts forecast that Draganfly will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Draganfly

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Draganfly during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Draganfly during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Draganfly by 66.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Draganfly by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Draganfly by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 43,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 16,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quadcopters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and handheld controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering, training, consulting, spraying, flight, and geographic information systems data services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Draganfly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draganfly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.