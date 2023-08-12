Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.50 price target on the stock.
Draganfly Stock Up 1.8 %
NASDAQ DPRO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.93. 281,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,917. The company has a market capitalization of $40.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 3.48. Draganfly has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 5.06.
Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 million. Draganfly had a negative return on equity of 149.47% and a negative net margin of 389.59%. On average, analysts forecast that Draganfly will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quadcopters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and handheld controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering, training, consulting, spraying, flight, and geographic information systems data services.
