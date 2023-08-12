Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) PT Lowered to $28.00

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.60% from the company’s current price.

DOCS has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim downgraded Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Doximity from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Doximity from $36.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Doximity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

Doximity Price Performance

DOCS stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.81. 6,235,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,799. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.37. Doximity has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Doximity had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $110.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.11 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Doximity will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Doximity

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $159,333.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $164,801.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,619.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $159,333.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,214 shares of company stock valued at $765,301. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Doximity

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Doximity in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Doximity by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Stories

