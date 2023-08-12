Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 26.00% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Doximity from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Doximity from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Doximity from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.81. The company had a trading volume of 6,235,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,799. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.93. Doximity has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $40.12.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $110.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.11 million. Doximity had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 13.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that Doximity will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $164,801.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,619.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $159,333.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $164,801.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,619.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,214 shares of company stock worth $765,301. Company insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCS. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Doximity by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

