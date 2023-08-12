Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Purchased by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services comprises approximately 1.1% of Associated Banc Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Associated Banc Corp owned about 0.11% of Discover Financial Services worth $26,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $340,672,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,042,000 after buying an additional 1,293,260 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $101,642,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $95,412,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DFS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,428,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,781. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $87.64 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.16. The stock has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 21.51%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.40%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

DFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.50.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

