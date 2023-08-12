Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) is RFG Advisory LLC’s 5th Largest Position

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,543,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,250 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 4.0% of RFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 1.51% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $81,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DFAX opened at $23.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.25. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $24.40.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

