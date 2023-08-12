Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Acquired by Efficient Advisors LLC

Efficient Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

DFUS stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,876. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $37.96 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.58.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.