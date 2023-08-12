Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Holdings Boosted by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 203.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $23.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.27. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $24.85.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.