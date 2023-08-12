Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Dillard’s from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $286.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Dillard’s

Dillard’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DDS opened at $364.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.96. Dillard’s has a twelve month low of $254.49 and a twelve month high of $417.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $329.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.65.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $7.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $3.32. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 46.53% and a net margin of 11.88%. Dillard’s’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dillard’s will post 34.61 EPS for the current year.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 1.68%.

Insider Activity at Dillard’s

In related news, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 1,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.71, for a total transaction of $376,822.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,334.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dillard’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 55.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.