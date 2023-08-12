Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 320,900 shares, an increase of 49.6% from the July 15th total of 214,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 30.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Brands Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBGI. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Brands Group in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Brands Group during the second quarter worth about $407,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Digital Brands Group during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. NVP Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Brands Group during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Brands Group during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Brands Group Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ DBGI traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.37. 173,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,795. Digital Brands Group has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $19.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.62.

Digital Brands Group Company Profile

Digital Brands Group ( NASDAQ:DBGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.10 million during the quarter.

Digital Brands Group, Inc engages in the provision of apparel products under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates through DSTLD, Bailey, H&J, Stateside, and Sundry segments. The company designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as tops, sweaters, dresses, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, rompers, suiting, sportswear, shirts, jackets, pants, shorts, polos, T-shirts, skirts, athleisure bottoms, denims, and other accessory products, as well as suiting for men.

