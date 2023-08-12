DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Given Neutral Rating at HC Wainwright

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $48.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DICE. Guggenheim downgraded shares of DICE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of DICE Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Securities downgraded shares of DICE Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of DICE Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

Get DICE Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DICE

DICE Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DICE remained flat at $47.55 during trading on Wednesday. DICE Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.08 and a twelve month high of $47.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.88 and its 200-day moving average is $35.32.

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DICE Therapeutics will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Northpond Ventures Gp, Llc sold 2,492,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $115,918,501.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,293 shares in the company, valued at $7,732,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DICE Therapeutics news, major shareholder Northpond Ventures Gp, Llc sold 2,492,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $115,918,501.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,293 shares in the company, valued at $7,732,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Jacobsen sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $572,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,497 shares in the company, valued at $4,503,083.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DICE. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 13.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 5.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period.

DICE Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions as effectively as systemic biologics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DICE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.