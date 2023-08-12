Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Target Price to $85.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

IFF has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.50.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $64.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.09. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $62.28 and a 52-week high of $125.14.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Act Two Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth $302,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,829.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6,343.6% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 713,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,772,000 after purchasing an additional 702,237 shares during the period. Mirova raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 77,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 25,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.