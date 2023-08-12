Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01), reports. Denison Mines had a negative net margin of 220.96% and a negative return on equity of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter.

Denison Mines Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:DNN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,190,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,280,167. Denison Mines has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $1.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.83 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Denison Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Cormark raised shares of Denison Mines to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new position in Denison Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 256.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 16,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.88% of the company’s stock.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

