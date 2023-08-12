Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECA) Short Interest Update

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 470.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Denali Capital Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ DECA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.81. 1,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,567. Denali Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $11.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denali Capital Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in Denali Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,292,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Denali Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,664,000. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Denali Capital Acquisition by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 490,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after buying an additional 290,686 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Denali Capital Acquisition by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 408,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after buying an additional 210,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new position in Denali Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,193,000.

About Denali Capital Acquisition

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to complete a business combination with companies primarily operating in the technology, consumer, and hospitality sectors.

