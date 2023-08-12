Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DMAQR) Short Interest Update

Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DMAQR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, an increase of 361.6% from the July 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Deep Medicine Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of DMAQR stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15. Deep Medicine Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deep Medicine Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Deep Medicine Acquisition stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DMAQR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Deep Medicine Acquisition Company Profile

Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying businesses in the healthcare industry.

