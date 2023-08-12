Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Buy

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $14.00.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,021. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.88 and its 200 day moving average is $14.66. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.70. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.73 and a 52-week high of $22.76.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.59% and a negative net margin of 129.90%. The firm had revenue of $38.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Franklin Stuart Friedman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $138,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCPH. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines to improve the lives of cancer patients in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

