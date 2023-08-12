Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ (DAWN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.44) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.14.

Shares of NASDAQ DAWN opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.85. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $28.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of -2.02.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,104 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $40,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,474,830.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc purchased 769,230 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,453,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,900,284. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,104 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $40,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,474,830.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,980 shares of company stock valued at $81,997 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 7,608,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,724,000 after purchasing an additional 40,077 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,065,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,544,000 after buying an additional 658,797 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 57.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,564,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,563,000 after buying an additional 1,306,238 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP lifted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 153.5% in the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,159,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,248,000 after buying an additional 1,913,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 39.5% in the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 2,237,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,711,000 after buying an additional 633,721 shares in the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

