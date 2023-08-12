Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DDOG. Bank of America boosted their price target on Datadog from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Datadog from $87.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Datadog from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Datadog from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.48.

DDOG stock traded down $1.28 on Wednesday, hitting $89.44. 3,173,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,159,321. Datadog has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $118.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -346.23 and a beta of 0.95.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.55 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $652,345.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 193,764 shares in the company, valued at $19,440,342.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 18,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $1,871,355.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,486 shares in the company, valued at $33,759,640.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $652,345.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 193,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,440,342.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 707,586 shares of company stock worth $70,143,470 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 7.0% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Datadog by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Datadog by 1.9% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Datadog by 3.9% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 4.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

