DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2023

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIOGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.06), reports. The company had revenue of $6.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 million. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a negative net margin of 120.19%.

DarioHealth Price Performance

NASDAQ:DRIO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.16. The stock had a trading volume of 68,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,372. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.16. DarioHealth has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $5.45 to $4.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, DarioHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DarioHealth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in DarioHealth by 1,268.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DarioHealth during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of DarioHealth during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DarioHealth during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of DarioHealth by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. 35.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario Evolve, a metabolic solution to address metabolic health needs, such as diabetes, hypertension, and weight management; Dario Move, which helps to prevent and treat the most common MSK conditions; Dario Elevate, a behavioral health solution that optimizes access to evidence-based care; Dario One, a full suite of chronic condition management solutions; DarioEngage platform; and Dario blood glucose monitoring system.

