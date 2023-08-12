DA Davidson Boosts Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Price Target to $9.00

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $6.50 to $9.00 in a research note published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Holley in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Holley from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Holley from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Holley from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Holley from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.25 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Holley presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.25.

Holley Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of NYSE HLLY traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.90. 1,504,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,626. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Holley has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $8.06. The company has a market cap of $934.10 million, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.40.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Holley had a net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $175.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Holley’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Holley will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Holley

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Holley by 40.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,820,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280,253 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Holley by 1.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,347,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,313,000 after purchasing an additional 202,154 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Holley by 8.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,699,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,876,000 after purchasing an additional 355,688 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Holley by 13.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,472,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,204,000 after purchasing an additional 405,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Holley by 38.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,704,000 after purchasing an additional 801,808 shares in the last quarter. 33.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Holley Company Profile

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

