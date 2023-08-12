CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.19-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $181.50 million-$186.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.14 million. CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.44-$0.63 EPS.
CyberArk Software Stock Down 3.4 %
NASDAQ:CYBR traded down $5.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.43. 458,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,714. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $113.19 and a twelve month high of $169.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.54 and its 200-day moving average is $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.
CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.28. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 17.55% and a negative return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $175.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.20 million. Research analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 15.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 86.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 29.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 16.8% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
