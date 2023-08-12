CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Given Buy Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $185.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $189.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $181.75.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of CyberArk Software stock traded down $5.58 on Thursday, hitting $156.43. 458,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,299. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -50.14 and a beta of 1.06. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $113.19 and a 1 year high of $169.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $175.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.20 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a negative return on equity of 17.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CyberArk Software

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 1,089.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

