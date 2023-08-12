CWS Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,673 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.6% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,150,472,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,073,547,000 after buying an additional 7,419,929 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.04. 16,336,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,419,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.65 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.14 and its 200-day moving average is $39.44.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Pfizer from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

