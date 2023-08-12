CWS Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 40,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $71.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.34 and its 200 day moving average is $73.13. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $69.09 and a 1 year high of $76.54.
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
