Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 80 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 256.1% during the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 23,942 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $163.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.87. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $167.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

