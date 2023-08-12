Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Lowers Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.0 %

Honeywell International stock opened at $190.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $126.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HON shares. StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

