Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Buys 6,110 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 735.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,731 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2,882.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,765,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $445,944,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on LLY. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE:LLY traded up $6.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $528.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,521,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,902. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $456.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $397.27. The company has a market capitalization of $501.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.42, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $296.32 and a twelve month high of $538.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 62.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.62, for a total transaction of $86,024,967.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,473,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,914,337,782.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 755,017 shares of company stock worth $357,815,036. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

