Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 65.17% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.58.

Custom Truck One Source Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CTOS stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.66. 209,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.77. Custom Truck One Source has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $7.64.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $456.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.92 million. Custom Truck One Source had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Custom Truck One Source will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Custom Truck One Source

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 214.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 107.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 18.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 5.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in North America. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services.

