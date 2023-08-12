CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,123 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $10,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CSX in the first quarter valued at $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in CSX in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 1,391.8% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.75. 12,305,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,239,998. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.49. The company has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $34.70.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna cut their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.21.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

