CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 287.5% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CSP Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:CSPI traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.22. 11,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,646. CSP has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $14.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average of $12.25.

Get CSP alerts:

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $17.71 million during the quarter.

CSP Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. CSP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

CSPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of CSP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSP in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CSP

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joseph R. Nerges bought 2,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $33,273.18. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 599,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,451,217.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 6,827 shares of company stock valued at $83,904 in the last three months. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSP

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CSP by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CSP in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSP in the third quarter worth approximately $283,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CSP by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of CSP by 2.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 24.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.