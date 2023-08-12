CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at Piper Sandler

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 10.71% from the stock’s current price.

LAW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of CS Disco from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of CS Disco from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

Shares of LAW opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average of $7.49. CS Disco has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $16.64.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 32.29% and a negative net margin of 55.07%. The firm had revenue of $33.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.05 million. As a group, analysts expect that CS Disco will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CS Disco by 251.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 21,804 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CS Disco by 804.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 391,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,314,000 after purchasing an additional 348,613 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in CS Disco by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CS Disco by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,266,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,978,000 after purchasing an additional 332,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

