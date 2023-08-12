CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Price Target Raised to $11.00

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Free Report) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LAW. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of CS Disco from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CS Disco from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CS Disco from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.38.

CS Disco stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.08. 390,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,115. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.27 million, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 2.24. CS Disco has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $16.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.47.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.05 million. CS Disco had a negative net margin of 55.07% and a negative return on equity of 31.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that CS Disco will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CS Disco by 251.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 21,804 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CS Disco by 804.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 391,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,314,000 after purchasing an additional 348,613 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CS Disco by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in CS Disco by 54.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CS Disco by 17.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,266,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,978,000 after purchasing an additional 332,076 shares during the period. 52.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

