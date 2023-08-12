Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (CCAP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on September 15th

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.
Crescent Capital BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 83.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Crescent Capital BDC to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.8%.
Crescent Capital BDC Stock Performance
Shares of CCAP stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,422. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average of $14.70. The stock has a market cap of $631.87 million, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Crescent Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $18.19.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Capital BDC
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 96.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 43,779 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 54.0% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 657,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,710,000 after buying an additional 230,593 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 48.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 797.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 62,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 55,739 shares during the period. 49.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Crescent Capital BDC
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 5 Best Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 3 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.