Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (CCAP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on September 15th

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Crescent Capital BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 83.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Crescent Capital BDC to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.8%.

Crescent Capital BDC Stock Performance

Shares of CCAP stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,422. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average of $14.70. The stock has a market cap of $631.87 million, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Crescent Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $18.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:CCAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $39.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.85 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 10.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 96.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 43,779 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 54.0% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 657,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,710,000 after buying an additional 230,593 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 48.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 797.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 62,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 55,739 shares during the period. 49.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

