Credit Suisse Group Boosts Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Price Target to $18.00

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial increased their target price on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.40.

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.6 %

OLMA opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $11.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average of $6.02.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.04). Analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 5,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $30,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,053,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,364,432.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olema Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $843,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.