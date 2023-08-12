Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 2.9% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $12,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 872.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 131.6% in the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at $11,552,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,138,451 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $309.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,351,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,345. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $312.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.32. The firm has a market cap of $205.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $327.93.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 39.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.20.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

