Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.30 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 280.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $227.96. 261,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,285. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $188.23 and a one year high of $240.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.97.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

