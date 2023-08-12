Coury Firm Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Coury Firm Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,124 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,741 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total value of $1,432,239.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,216,264.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,196,296 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EME traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $220.97. 276,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,851. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.85 and a 52 week high of $222.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 19th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.16%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

