Country Garden Services (OTCMKTS:CTRGF) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Country Garden Services (OTCMKTS:CTRGF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Country Garden Services Stock Down 27.1 %
CTRGF stock opened at C$0.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.71. Country Garden Services has a fifty-two week low of C$0.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.50.
Country Garden Services Company Profile
