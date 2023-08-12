Country Garden Services (OTCMKTS:CTRGF) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Country Garden Services (OTCMKTS:CTRGF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Country Garden Services Stock Down 27.1 %

CTRGF stock opened at C$0.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.71. Country Garden Services has a fifty-two week low of C$0.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.50.

Country Garden Services Company Profile

Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, provides property management services to property owners, residents, and property developers in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Property management and Related Services Other than Three Supplies and Property Management Businesses; Three Supplies and Property Management Businesses; City Services Business; and Commercial Operational Services business.

