Cosmos Hits 24 Hour Volume of $59.71 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.42 or 0.00028607 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $2.92 billion and approximately $59.71 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00042108 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013756 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004569 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.