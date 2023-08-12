Contrasting MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) & Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS)

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) and MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.8% of Versus Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of MSP Recovery shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of Versus Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of MSP Recovery shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Versus Systems and MSP Recovery, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Versus Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 MSP Recovery 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Versus Systems currently has a consensus price target of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 6,167.41%. Given Versus Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Versus Systems is more favorable than MSP Recovery.

Versus Systems has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSP Recovery has a beta of -1.43, meaning that its share price is 243% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Versus Systems and MSP Recovery’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Versus Systems $1.11 million 3.45 -$21.76 million ($10.09) -0.04 MSP Recovery $23.42 million 17.61 -$7.42 million N/A N/A

MSP Recovery has higher revenue and earnings than Versus Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Versus Systems and MSP Recovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Versus Systems -2,090.47% -103.69% -79.57% MSP Recovery N/A -8.13% -6.32%

Summary

MSP Recovery beats Versus Systems on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc. develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices. It also offers business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers, developers, and other interactive media content creators in-game prizing and rewards based on the completion of in-content challenges. In addition, the company provides XEO technology platform that offers online audience engagement. It primarily sells its access to platform and service offerings through its direct sales organization. Versus Systems Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About MSP Recovery

MSP Recovery, Inc., doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights. It is also developing LifeWallet, a platform for real-time analytics at the point of care which helps in identifying the primary insurer and assisting providers in receiving customary rates for accident-related treatment. MSP Recovery, Inc. is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

