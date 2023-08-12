Contrasting D’Ieteren Group (OTCMKTS:SIEVF) & America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT)

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) and D’Ieteren Group (OTCMKTS:SIEVF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.8% of America’s Car-Mart shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.8% of D’Ieteren Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of America’s Car-Mart shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares America’s Car-Mart and D’Ieteren Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio America’s Car-Mart $1.41 billion 0.52 $20.43 million $3.03 36.99 D’Ieteren Group N/A N/A N/A 1.83 96.64

Analyst Ratings

America’s Car-Mart has higher revenue and earnings than D’Ieteren Group. America’s Car-Mart is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than D’Ieteren Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for America’s Car-Mart and D’Ieteren Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score America’s Car-Mart 0 0 1 0 3.00 D’Ieteren Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

America’s Car-Mart currently has a consensus price target of $135.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.45%. Given America’s Car-Mart’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe America’s Car-Mart is more favorable than D’Ieteren Group.

Profitability

This table compares America’s Car-Mart and D’Ieteren Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets America’s Car-Mart 1.42% 4.06% 1.49% D’Ieteren Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

America’s Car-Mart beats D’Ieteren Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About America’s Car-Mart

(Get Free Report)

America's Car-Mart, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

About D’Ieteren Group

(Get Free Report)

D'Ieteren Group SA operates as an investment company worldwide. The company operates through D'Ieteren Automotive, Belron, Moleskine, TVH, and PHE segments. It distributes Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, CUPRA, Bentley, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Rimac, Microlino, and Porsche brand vehicles, as well as its spare parts and accessories; sells used vehicles; and offers maintenance, financing, and leasing services. The company also provides vehicle glass repair, replacement, and recalibration services under the Carglass, Safelite, Lebeau Vitres d'auto, Speedy Glass, O'Brien, Smith&Smith, and Autoglass brand names; and manages vehicle glass and other insurance claims on behalf of insurance customers. In addition, it offers notebooks, planners, writing tools, bags, and reading accessories, as well as smart writing system and mobile apps. Further, the company distributes aftermarket parts for material handling, construction, and agricultural & industrial equipment. Additionally, it manages real estate assets, including offices, workshops, concessions, logistics centers, residential units, car parks, and landbanks; reconverts and redevelops sites; and offers real estate advice. D'Ieteren Group SA was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.