ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of ContraFect from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

ContraFect stock opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average is $2.25. ContraFect has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $27.44.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($10.83) by $10.14. Sell-side analysts expect that ContraFect will post -6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ContraFect by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ContraFect by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after buying an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the first quarter valued at $41,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ContraFect by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 32,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ContraFect by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 43,564 shares during the period. 14.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.

