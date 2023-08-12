Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 908 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,796 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in PayPal were worth $14,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

PayPal stock opened at $61.54 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.95 and a one year high of $103.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Edward Jones downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

