Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $20.19 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $20,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 678.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 470.8% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Caterpillar by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,995 shares of company stock worth $14,484,353. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $285.22 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $293.88. The company has a market cap of $145.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $252.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.92.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 32.36%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAT. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

