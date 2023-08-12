Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 166 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $18,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 12,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 85,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 25,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Societe Generale lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.93.

Shares of GS opened at $340.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $335.47 and a 200 day moving average of $337.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $287.75 and a 52-week high of $389.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.66%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $13,436,550.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,099,392 shares in the company, valued at $587,665,868.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,159,686 shares of company stock worth $123,960,027 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

