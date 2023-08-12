Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group in a report released on Monday, August 7th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Commercial Vehicle Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CVGI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

Commercial Vehicle Group Price Performance

CVGI opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.84 million, a P/E ratio of -33.06, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.91. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $11.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commercial Vehicle Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,537,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after acquiring an additional 88,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 789,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.