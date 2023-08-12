Column Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 370.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 64.3% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 8,109 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,268,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $226,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 256.1% during the first quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after buying an additional 23,942 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

VIG stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.25. 908,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.87. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

