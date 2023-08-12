Column Capital Advisors LLC Has $139,000 Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Column Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 447.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.55.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,428,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,916. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $72.31 billion, a PE ratio of 52.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $113.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 224.58%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

